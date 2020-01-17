Yo Gotti. Jay-Z and Team Roc campaign for dozens of Mississippi prisoners.

NBC News reports that the Rap Mogul sued the head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the state prison guard on behalf of 29 prisoners on Tuesday (January 14).

According to NBC News, the two officials have done nothing to stop the violence that has killed five inmates in the past two weeks.

The lawsuit was filed by Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro at the US District Court in Greenville, Mississippi, reports NBC News. And it begins: “The plaintiffs’ lives are in danger,” said the Clarion Ledger.

According to the lawsuit, NBC News reports, Spiro said: “These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s total disregard for the detainees and their constitutional rights.”

Spiro told NBC News in a statement, “We can’t treat people like this and it’s time to do something about it.”

The defendants named in the lawsuit include DOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall and Marshall Turner, the superintendent of the Mississippi state prison, as NBC News reports.

Before filing the lawsuit, Spiro sent a letter on behalf of Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to Hall and the Mississippi governor, Phil Bryant, asking them to “take immediate action” to address the “inhumane conditions in the.” Prisons of the Mississippi Correctional protest to correct the situation.

“This unthinkable flood of deaths is the culmination of years of under-occupied and neglected prisons in Mississippi,” Spiro’s letter said on the NBC news. “As more and more people are detained in Mississippi, prison funding has decreased dramatically. As a result, prison conditions do not even meet the most basic human rights. “

Spiro added: “People are forced to live in misery and rats that crawl over them while sleeping on the floor have not even been given a mattress for a cot.”

BET has requested a comment from Spiro and is waiting for a response.

(Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for The Reform Alliance & Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

