Alaya F’s daughter Pooja Bedi is set to debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman. The rising star feels that her colleague, Ananya Panday, does not have a good answer to nepotism.

In “Jawaani Jaaneman”, Alaya F will share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Taboo. In a discussion session, they asked her about one thing Ananya has.

Jawaani Jaaneman Star Alaya F wants to connect to Aaryan’s kart, we wonder what Sara Ali Khan has to say!

She said, “Ananya Panday has no good answer to nepotism, but yes.”

As she talked about her contemporaries, Alaya said, “I look at all my current career charts, each of them.”

Sharing her favor for Kartik Aaryan, Alaya said, “I wouldn’t mind making a steam scene with Kartik Aaryan after watching the steamy scene between him and Sarah in the trailer” Love Aaj Kal. “

Asked about her reaction, if she found Kartik in her bed, she said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed.”

Alaya also mentioned that she was ready to deal with all questions about her relationships.

“I’m too easy to be free, I’m too complicated to be in a relationship, but I’m right to be in the industry,” she said at a discussion show Zoom by Only By Invite Only.

In the “Kill Marry Connection” section, Alaya said, “I would marry Varun Dhawan, join Kartik and kill Ishaan Khatter.”

Concerning same-sex options, she said, “I would marry Sara Ali Khan, join Janhvi Kapoor and kill Ananya Panday.”

