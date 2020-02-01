Jawaani Jaaneman movie review: Saif Ali Khan ages as a good wine

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review Rating: 3.5 / 5 stars (Three and a half stars!)

Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Chunky Pandey

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Jawaani Jaaneman movie review: Saif Ali Khan ages like a good wine: the more he acts, the better he gets

What is good: An actor who has refused to grow old will only stay here long enough to play in his biopic.

What is bad: The process of gender change costs filming the grip that was maintained from the beginning

Look or not?: Probably one of the easiest movies to recommend in recent times.

A super cool and carefree Jazz, also known as Jassi (Saif Ali Khan), is a real estate broker in London who is ready to solve the biggest business of his life. It is a partying animal that loves its freedom, but is also crossing the age of 40. Meet a girl, Tia (Alaya F) at the club, take her home, try to fog her up until she drops the “you could be my father” bomb on him.

She statically explains how there is a 33.33% chance that he is her father. He is not ready to sacrifice his freedom for her. The rest of the story is about how Tia tries to stay close to Jazz and hopes she reunites her family. On the other hand, we have Jazz, who is caught in closing the deal and how it interconnects with Tia.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Script Analysis

In addition to the script that absorbs attention, it is the presence of Saif Ali Khan that keeps you hooked. When you’re done envious of how great it looks, you’ll start laughing with him at his silly jokes. The script makes its way through comedy and drama, balancing both equally. It is an easy drama to watch, easy to recommend, which is combined with some good performances.

There were times when the adult in me shouted why the manufacturers did not take a full route of “A” certificates and turned this into an A-rated issue. But then, the target audience. The pace drops in the second half when the drama takes over the driver’s seat. Jawaani Jaaneman has an advantage over De De Pyaar De de Ajay Devgn, who had a similar genre.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Star Performance

Saif Ali Khan, without a hint of doubt, is the best aged Khan in Bollywood. There could be no better actor than him to play Jazz and he breathes a great booty for the character. A custom-made paper for Saif perfectly performed and intriguingly written.

Alaya is a charming from the beginning. She has this unique aura around her, so she doesn’t have to work hard to make people like her. She is only there, doing her thing and the next moment, you will only interact with her. Once again, an incredibly suitable choice to launch for Tia.

Kubbra Sait adds value to the narrative with his performance. Even she is in the “natural” zone and her character graphic fluctuates during the second half. Although Kumud Mishra has some funny lines, it is the classic Mishra that we have seen many times. I expected something new and meaty.

Tabu simply sacks the space in which he is and enjoys some of the best situational comedy scenes. Chunky Pandey shoots directly from Housefull 4. He doesn’t even change the accent he carries on Aakhri Pasta.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Direction, Music

I loved Nitin Kakkar’s honest attempt with Notebook, but Jawaani Jaaneman is a step forward. Here, he plays with the drama comedy. The dramatic portions stretch the already short pace (119 minutes) that makes you lose control of the movie in the middle. Filmistaan, Notebook and now this: Nitin is mastering the ability to keep cities as a different character in the movie.

I entered with zero expectations with the songs and left with at least two good songs. Bandhu Tu Mera by Yasser Desai has a huge hangover from Tum Hi Ho Bandhu and could grow after this. I loved Harshdeep Kaur, Mere Baabula of Akhil Sachdeva and he stayed with me even after the movie.

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Jawaani Jaaneman not only guarantees to make you laugh, but it is also backed by some moving moments. An easy recommendation, enter without any expectation and you will like it more.

Three and a half stars!

Jawaani Jaaneman opens on January 31, 2020.

