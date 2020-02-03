Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer arrived at the movie screens last Friday, and since then they have witnessed a decent trend. The movie started with Rs 3.24 million and gradually he has been making his place among the public. In addition, there has been competition from Saif, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Street Dancer 3D in the windows.

Jawaani Jaanemen had added total collections of 7.79 rupees during his first 2 days. The movie after a Saturday of 4.55 crore, more witness of a jump. According to the first trends that flow, Saif Ali Khan’s film has added another 5-6 crore in her kitty This in itself is good news for the team, since the film has been consistent, despite the many big problems that are currently giving it a tough competition.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 3 Initial trends: witnesses A new leap!

The general weekend collections of Jawaani Jaaneman will now stand 12.79-13.79 rupees. Although after Tanhaji, a better tread and stellar attraction was expected for Saif Ali Khan on the first weekend, the real test starts from today and now it will be interesting to see how the movie works.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman presents Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya’s screen father and mother, respectively.

Sharing his experience working with two talented main actors, Alaya F said: “Initially, they intimidated me, but they never made me feel that I am their youngest. Both are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are people who love. There is much to learn from them. “

“I like doing things myself, whether making any decision or anything else, generally answering my own call. I believe in ‘sabki suno lekin apni karo’ (listen to everyone but heed your own call). It doesn’t mean that I didn’t take the advice that my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) gave me about the movies. I discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical of myself, ”Alaya shared.

