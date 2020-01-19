Robert German-USA TODAY Sport

Dallas Cowboys Short End Jason Witten spent most of his career training with Jason Garrett. Now that Garrett works for the New York Giants, the legendary end of the cowboys might consider joining the team’s rival in New York.

According to Chris Mortensen from ESPN, Witten is interested in continuing his football career and the possibility of being coached by Garrett could be of particular interest to him.

The 37-year-old had to give up before the 2019 season to return to Dallas. In his 16th season with the Cowboys, Witten got 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Witten has dominated the Giants throughout his NFL career. In 32 games against her, he recorded 165 catches, with 1,641 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Moving to New York would also allow Witten to play the Cowboys for the first time in his career, which would mean that he played against all 32 NFL teams.

While speculation remains, Witten, who is leaving the cowboys to join Garrett and the Giants, would be one of the best storylines in the upcoming NFL offseason.