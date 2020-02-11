Jason Momoa shares hilarious Aquaman & Super Bowl Ad Mashup Poster

Jason Momoa shared a hilarious poster combining Aquaman with a version of himself from a recent Super Bowl ad.

During Super Bowl LIV, Rocket Mortgage was broadcast a commercial with Aquaman star Jason Momoa as himself. However, the hilarious advertisement slowly “revealed” that Jason Momoa is actually a thin, bald man who uses prostheses to improve his physique.

Now Aquaman star Jason Momoa has taken his official Instagram with him to share a photo by digital artist BossLogic who presents the fictional and thin version of himself as the king of Atlantis. The photo in question shows the bald Jason Momoa in the classic golden and green Aquaman outfit that the DC Comics hero is wearing towards the end of the James Wan movie.

View the message from Jason Momoa below to see the poster Aquaman and Super Bowl ad mashup.

What do you think of the poster with Aquaman star Jason Momoa? Let us know in the comments below!

Jason Momoa will play his role as Arthur Curry again in Warner Bros. and DCs Aquaman 2. Aquaman 2, scheduled for release in theaters on December 16, 2022, will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick with James Wan who returns to the director’s chair. In the meantime, fans can relive Jason Momoa’s first solo outing as Aquaman on all home media formats.

Van Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman”, starring Jason Momoa. The film reveals the story of origin of half-human, half-atlantic Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life – one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he is was born to be … a king.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman plays Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Aquaman is available on Digital HD, 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD.

Source: Jason Momoa

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe