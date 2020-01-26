Photo: David Sherman / NBAE via Getty Images

Jarrett Culver started slowly and tried to synchronize with the NBA pace. The sixth draft of the 2019 draft went into the league with the thought that it could become a two-way presence for Minnesota.

Over the past few years, the Timberwolves have tried to find defensive specialists and opponents in the draft and on the retail market. Josh Okogie, Keita-Bated Diop, Robert Covington and other players were chosen by the wolves with this in mind. Still, Jarrett Culver entered the NBA with the intention of being the one played for Minnessota, and in his first season, the rookie has hopes.

During the first 43 games of the season, Culver’s most important aspect is his defensive value for a bad defensive team. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 25th in points per game, 16th in defensive rating, 22nd in net scores (-3.3) and 15th in points per game.

The team is having another bad season without being in sight for another year, but Culver is already a valuable piece for the team and complements the duo of Towns and Wiggins. The Towns, Wiggins and Culver trio get an average net rating of +5 if they speak.

In addition, Minnesota averages 115 points per 100 possessions when the young trio lies on the ground, while wolves concede about 110 points per 100 possessions in the defensive area. The Timberwolves get the best out of their stars when Culver plays with them.

In general, Culver has the fifth best defense rating among his teammates (107.7 points per 100 possessions), while he is the third most common player in Minnesota (third in 1065 minutes). In addition, he is adequate in the role of the secondary ball leader, while Minnesota’s offense is more fluent as he “eliminates” the dribbling of guards like Teague (which was sold to Hawks last week) and Napier.

As long as the defense works, Culver is “long” and athletic enough to take part in the “change everything” defense sequences, with his opponents staying in FG% in the mid-1930s (36.5%) when he hits the ballhandler in the Selection guarded & roll. He also lets his opponent shoot 35% in spot-up situations, while his opponent shoots in post-up games in the low 40s.

Culver has his ups and downs on the offensive this season averaging 9.6 points per game on just 39% from the field, 27% from the bow and a terrible 46% from the free throw line, but at the moment, the Timberwolves don’i don’t need him to score. You need him to cover your squad’s defensive deficiencies, and that’s the role he can play in his first season in the NBA.

