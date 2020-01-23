Jarren Williams enters the transfer portal

As we’ve learned in college football, there is a transfer portal and the transfer portal is being removed. Several sources reported Thursday that Jarren Williams, the second quarterback from Miami Hurricanes, will enter his name on the portal. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated was the first to report the news.

SI Source: Miami QB Jarren Williams enters his name in the transfer portal. With D’Eriq King’s arrival, his circumstances at The U have obviously changed.

– Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 23, 2020

Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds later reported that Williams was working with his lawyer to do the necessary paperwork.

Jarren Williams’ lawyer, Thomas Mars, said in a statement to AP: “I can confirm that Jarren will finish the papers this afternoon to enter the transfer portal.”

Miami was informed earlier today.

– Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 23, 2020

This is only three days after QB D’Eriq King’s announcement to move to Miami. King will be eligible to play immediately from 2020.

Williams was named QB for Miami before the 2019 season, starting 10 of 13 games for the Hurricanes with a 4-6 record. For the year, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

In addition to King, Miami will also have N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell in the quarterback room, as well as true newcomer Tyler Van Dyke.

More details will follow.