Jaroslav Halak is the best replacement goalkeeper in the league. The Boston Bruins are incredibly happy to have him.

You don’t have to look too far to find evidence of this. The first result was the way the Boston Bruins were beaten by the league’s worst team this weekend. Everything on the back of Jaroslav Halak, who is too sick to play, and Tuukka Rask, who has to compete against each other.

The Boston Bruins know that they can count on Jaroslav Halak to step up, step in, and deliver a performance equal to multiple top goals in the NHL.

Tuukka Rask is number two in terms of the defense rate among goalkeepers who have played ten or more games this season. His 0.929% is only supplanted by Columbus’ young upstart, Elvis Merzlikins, and his 0.930%, which is strengthened by 5 failures.

If you move down the list just eight places ahead of Rask, you’ll find Jaroslav Halak, who ranks tenth in the league with a save percentage of 0.921%. With the exception of former Boston Bruins substitute Anton Khudobin and Ben Bishop in Dallas, Rask and Halak are the only other couples in the top ten.

It is similar with goals compared to average values. Tuukka Rask leads the league with 2.14, but Jaroslav Halak is seventh with an above-average 2.36. In this statistic, they are lead pairing.

So we can make Halak the best replacement goalkeeper in the league. Some of this obviously falls on the players in front of him, but all you have to do is turn to a team like Toronto to see them fall apart against their background, to know that we are in an enviable position.

If Rask is injured, which he has this season, Jaroslav Halak can intervene and do the job, in general. As a backup, he puts so much trust in his teammates that he knows that he can pull them off if necessary.

They usually say that decent support for victories must be good in at least half of his starts. Jaroslav Halak has done well in 26 starts with 14 wins this season, so he’s hit the spot.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

If you also take into account that the Boston Bruins aren’t exactly paying him a crazy sum of $ 2.75 million a season, you can say for sure that they are an absolute bargain with a goalkeeper. This helps make him the best in the league in his role.

Obviously this summer will be interesting as it becomes an unrestricted free agent and you have to ask yourself whether he is converting his strong performance elsewhere into a bigger payday. The Boston Bruins would be wise to persuade him to hang around, but the last thing they should do is overpay, especially if Rask still costs $ 7 million a year.

Next topic: Does the sugar trade change anything for the Bruins?

The better Jaroslav Halak plays, the more playing time he sees. The more season he sees, the fitter and healthier Tuukka Rask is when it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sounds like a win-win situation to me!