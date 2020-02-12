Jared Leto shares ‘Morbius’ research during reshoots

On the set of Morbius recordings, Jared Leto shared an image of himself doing cartoon research for the film.

The first trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius revealed that the upcoming Sony Marvel film will have a few connections with the Spider-Man series from Marvel Studios. The big surprise was that Adrian Toomes of Michael Keaton spoke to Michael Morbius of Jared Leto at the end of the trailer. There is also an image of Spider-Man seen with “Murderer” written on it.

Morbius from Jared Leto is currently working on a number of re-shoots in Los Angeles and another Spider-Man Easter egg has been spotted. In the recent set photos we see Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius walking past a bus with a Daily Bugle newspaper with the headline: “Where is Spider-Man?” With Morbius he filmed recordings and Jared Leto shared an image on Twitter about a comic book research by reading Legion of Monsters # 1. You can view the recent Morbius message from Jared Leto below.

Which Morbius comics do you hope the film draws inspiration from? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Jared Leto’s Morbius:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters comes to the big screen while Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others who suffer the same fate, Dr. Morbius a desperate guess. What initially appears to be a radical success is soon revealed as a remedy that may be worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius Jared Leto plays as the main anti-hero, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach produce the project with Lucas Foster while Palak Patel oversees Sony.

Morbius will be released in the cinema on July 31, 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

