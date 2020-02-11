Japan’s Sapporo Snow Festival had to import its snow this year

The annual Sapporo Snow Festival has long been a major tourist magnet for Japan’s northernmost Hokkaido Prefecture, from massive Star Wars sculptures to a 100-meter snow slide to food and parties.

But even after the week-long celebrations that took place on January 31 under the pressure of the outbreak of the corona virus, the climate crisis this year threatened the future of a festival that attracts more than 2 million international visitors every year.

According to the country’s public service broadcaster, Japan had a record low in snow in 2019, and Sapporo fell less than half the annual average. Snowfall on the coast of the Japanese Sea was lowest in December 2019 since the Meteorological Agency started recording in 1961.

This lack of snow, combined with unusually warm weather, gave the organizers of the snow festival a few shots in the plan. This year, they had to source and tow snow from other cities to create more than 200 characteristic snow sculptures.

The warm winter also initiates an earlier start to the cherry blossom season, which usually begins in March or April. It is not uncommon for Sakura travelers to book hotel rooms well in advance, although they don’t know exactly when the flowers will start to bloom.

The show must go on

The blockbuster snow sculptures are different every year.

This year, among the sculptures in Sapporo, there is a huge Ramen Cup noodle and a 15 meter high and 20 meter wide replica of the palace in Lazienki Park in Warsaw.

The latter took almost a month to create the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Poland in 2019.

The festival organizers use around 30,000 tons of snow from Sapporo to make the sculptures. This year, they hauled it on trucks from dozens of locations outside of Sapporo.

Some came from the vicinity of Niseko, a town about 60 kilometers away, which is popular with tourists and locals for its ski slopes.

According to Isshin Yamagami, a spokesman for the Sapporo Snow Festival, the organizers of the festival responded to this extraordinary effort to produce flawless snow for their creations. “It can’t have gravel or dirt,” he told CNN Travel.

Nevertheless, they still had to make some concessions this year. Among the victims? The 100 meter long snow slide was shortened to 70 meters.

Last year the festival had 2.7 million international visitors. In 2020, the number of visitors fell to 2.2 million due to fears of the outbreak of the corona virus and a travel ban for Chinese tour groups.

However, Yamagami believed that the numbers would fall back in 2021, stating that the festival had posted information on its website about how to take precautions in crowded rooms where infections could easily spread.

“We advised visitors to wear masks and hand disinfectants, and (we) left the disinfectants on site,” he added.

A legacy of sculptures and snowball fights

The Sapporo Snow Festival, or “Sapporo Yuki Matsuri” in Japanese, was founded in 1950 when six local high school students built six snow statues in Odori Park.

The organizers had low expectations of turnout. However, an intoxicating mix of snowball fights, sculptures and a carnival atmosphere turned out to be an instant success. Up to 50,000 people came.

Five years later, the JSDF participated and built the first gigantic snow sculpture.

After the festival was broadcast in 1959, interest grew even more. Visitors from all over Japan flocked in to enjoy the sculptures, festivities, and regional delights such as fresh seafood and hot sweet sake that were served on site.

After the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, the festival gained an international following. More recently, Sapporo has been one of the cities where the Rugby World Cup was held.