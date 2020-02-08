Japanese man hospitalized with pneumonia in Wuhan dies, presumably Coronavirus

The man was suspected of being infected with coronavirus, but due to problems diagnosing the disease, the cause of death was given as viral pneumonia.

Reuters

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 11:17 AM IST

Tokyo: A Japanese man who has been hospitalized with pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, has died, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

The man in his sixties was suspected of being infected with the corona virus, but due to problems diagnosing the disease, the cause of death was given as viral pneumonia, the Foreign Ministry said with reference to the Chinese medical authorities.

The man may be the first Japanese person to have died of the disease, as a Foreign Ministry official said the government does not know Japanese who died of the coronavirus epidemic, which killed more than 700 people on mainland China and more than 34,000 people.

Death came in Wuhan when the number of passengers infected with the virus from a cruise ship in quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama jumped to 64 on Saturday.

The virus has spread all over the world, with 320 cases now in 27 countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a number of official statements from Reuters.

.