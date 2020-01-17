Japanese Coast Guard Ship in Chennai January 13-17, 2020

In addition to the JCG Echigo, a total of four ICG ships, aircraft and a National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) ship are participating in this exercise. The exercise aims to further strengthen the bonds and mutual understanding between the two coast guards, improve interoperability in communications as well as search and rescue procedures and the sharing of best practices. Such exercises are also mutually beneficial and strengthen existing bilateral relationships, which allow the two coast guards to work together to protect common interests when needed, whether responding to threats of piracy or to humanitarian disasters.

During the stay of the JCG Echigo ship in the port, various activities are planned, including official visits aboard the ships, sports, cultural and professional interactions between the staff of the two coast guards.

The captain of the JCG ship is the captain, Captain Kiyoshi Harada, who is assisted by a team of professional and highly motivated men from the Japanese Coast Guard.