Japan places 3,500 quarantine on cruise ships after 85-year tests positive for Coronavirus

AFP

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:33 AM IST

Tokyo: Japan has quarantined a cruise ship with 3,500 people and tested passengers for the new corona virus on Tuesday after a passenger leaving Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Television images showed images of various quarantine officers who entered the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama on Monday evening to check the health of all 2,500 passengers and 1,000 crew members.

The move comes after an 80-year-old passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25 tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Japanese government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said on Monday that the Japanese authorities would quarantine the ship, which arrived in Yokohama Bay a day earlier than originally planned.

A woman in her twenties, who sailed on the ship with her mother, told the private broadcaster TBS on Tuesday that all passengers “were asked to stay in their room to wait for virus tests”.

She said they had been waiting in their room since Monday and had no idea when they would be tested from Tuesday.

After the ship arrived in Yokohama on Monday evening, passengers were told that their departure from the area would be delayed by 24 hours, a passenger told Kyodo News Agency.

The cruise ship has already been quarantined once, on Saturday in a port in Naha in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, Japan.

But a second quarantine was organized after the man who disembarked in Hong Kong was infected.

Since Saturday, Japan has been blocking foreigners who have been to Hubei in recent weeks, as well as holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei. Arrivals that show symptoms of the new virus can also be denied access.

A total of eight foreigners have so far been excluded from entry, Suga said Monday.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that 20 people in Japan tested positive for the new virus, four of whom showed no symptoms.

Japan has flown more than 500 civilians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the corona virus.

