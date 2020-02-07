Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback image is the cutest thing you’ll see today

If you have a sister or are someone’s sister, then you will know that there is no stronger and thicker bond than that of a sister. Growing up in a home with a sister, you share everything. From clothes, to secrets to mutual advice and traveling together, you will never need a best friend when you have your sister nearby. Together they create memories and share a special bond that can never be broken. When it comes to Bollywood, there are a number of sister duos who continually meet their goals.

One of them is Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who share a fairly close bond. They have often traveled together, made many memories together and stayed together when their mother, Sri Devi, passed away. Now, Khushi Kapoor has been absent for his studies in New York and it seems that Janhvi Kapoor has missed his little sister a lot. Both sisters are avid users of social networks and often take advantage of the gram to share images with each other and also from time to time.

And now, Janhvi Kapoor took his Instagram story and shared a photo of her and Khushi Kapoor in which you can see the two posing next to a large teddy bear. Janhvi Kapoor wrote “Missing U” as a legend to accompany the publication. In the images, Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing an elegant black athletic look combined with white sneakers, while Janhvi Kapoor can wear flared jeans and a light sweater. We hope the sisters meet once more.

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon star in Dostana 2. The actress will also be seen in Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao and in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It will also be seen in the Takht of Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor fans get ready for a lot of Janhvi on the big screen.

