Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Dhadak actress visited Instagram on Sunday and posted a range of photographs of her trip. According to comments on his images, Janhvi took him to the top of the city of Tirumala to reach the sanctuary.

Janhvi Kapoor embarks on a religious walk to Tirupati, fans praise her for the same

The actor turned to Instagram stories to share photos of the walk.

In the photos he published on the website to share photos, you can see Janhvi, dressed in a white salwar kameez combined with a yellow dupatta, looking away from the camera and smiling.

Janhvi captioned it with rainbow emojis and sun.

On the professional front, Janhvi has an interesting line of movies on her kitty. Gunjan Saxena by Sharan Sharma: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. He will also begin filming for Karan Johar’s dream project and his great work, Takht soon.

