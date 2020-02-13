Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal spill the beans over their definition of style

If I’m wearing something that makes me feel comfortable and able to express myself, that’s fashion for me, “said Vicky. What is a tip for youngsters on Valentine’s Day?” Wear what your partner is asking of you, “he said.

For Janhvi, fashion is about moods. “My fashion depends on my mood, it depends on the comfort and of course on the opportunity. But mostly I find her moody like me. Today my mood is that of a jalpari (mermaid), I think,” she said.

When asked by Janhvi what fashion tips she would give young people for Valentine’s Day, Janhvi said: “I will wear what I like to wear. The choice of my partner does not bother me. I am my own partner.”

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day? “I have no plans for Valentine’s Day,” she laughed, adding: “Actually, it sounds sad, but it’s true.”

Vicky, on the other hand, will be busy at work. “I will be in another city for an award ceremony. That is the plan. It will be a working Valentine’s Day for me,” he revealed.

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor will work on Karan Johar’s multi-star “Takht” together with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.