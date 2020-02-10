Janet May finds harmony in music and activism

Janet May’s heartfelt ballads are very personal, but she has a very global perspective.

The artist, who is currently on tour for the indie band Palace, has found ways to combine her passion for music with her commitment to activism.

She is involved in many organizational groups in New York City, is committed to everything from environmental justice to the abolition of the ICE and beyond, takes part in protests, participates in a residency on Riker’s Island and acts for imprisoned women.

Her intimate music expresses a similar but more private kind of strength, a serious thoughtfulness that stems from a place of connectedness, love and undeniable, breathtaking talent. May is a former singer of the Bombay Bicycle Club and MGMT. Her solo career begins after taking a break to take care of her father and move to Los Angeles. She currently has two singles on Spotify that examine two different strengths: “New York, I’m at Home” is a painful, winter ballad about returning to New York and finding strength in loneliness, and “Lessons to Learn” is a guitar sparkler of a song about female complexity and resilience. Strewn with jewels of wisdom and honesty and delicately wrapped up by simple and elegant music motifs, they are intoxicating songs that combine the best of modern pop with the classic Laurel Canyon-like Americana.

Over coffee and tea in a Williamsburg bar near the sold-out venue where she was supposed to appear, Janet and I talked about the personal and the political, the importance of personal connection to larger issues, and our deep love for New York and all the music and people in the city.

EG: How do you combine music and activism in your head?

JM: My urge to push things forward, be it in music or activism, feels similar in the sense that it is the first thing I think of when I wake up. I write about what is important to me and I work on what is important to me, and both things are really accomplished when the time is right and the opportunity and inspiration are available. I think they are similar in that artists and activists can make a significant contribution to shaping cultural change. I think they belong in the same conversation.

Many movements seem to involve music and singing, so they’re definitely connected. What measures have you taken that particularly impress you and which organizations have you partnered with?

JM: About a month ago I was standing in front of Cuomo’s office with the Sane Energy Project and a coalition of people working to shut down a pipeline to the New York harbor. We brought petitions to the office. I recently marched the Brooklyn Bridge against this pipeline as part of the same movement. It was a great march – lots of kids involved, as well as some of the Lakota women who had been in standing rock. They are powerful voices in the environmental movements – and marching with them and coming to New York to get our water was amazing.

I also witnessed and was part of some big actions with extinction rebellion, and I saw them close City Hall.

I became active because there was a part of me who wanted to understand the movement as a whole, including this idea of ​​resistance and the idea of ​​acknowledging our responsibility to try to control the ship, at least because we are not well represented.

At first, I just checked a lot of different groups to see how they organized, so I worked a lot on it. Here in New York, Rise and Resist was an incredible and consistent organization system. They were in DC right now and I was playing in DC too, and it meant a lot to me to know that they were all on the floor of the Senate. They also organized a non-march for the women’s march so that disabled people and people who could not march could also have a rally. I think they are really inclusive and they have been all organizers for 30 years or more, so I’ve learned so much from them.

I also work with a group called 8 Ball Community. You are an art activist collective in downtown New York. They have an ongoing zine library that is so unique and special that it presents alternative news and makes it accessible to find information that may not be included in the news. We had a big Fox News protest recently when Fox was trying to get money for advertising. We showed up with a few glitter characters.

How do you balance music with all of this?

For a long time I was really overwhelmed by how much is going on and I would not say that I am not now, but I would say I am learning through my music and listening to where I feel like I should be activating. I try to narrow down this overwhelming feeling and stick to communities where I feel welcome.

What motivates you to write a song?

My songs are so personal to me and I feel like I can’t really write about anything if I don’t really know. I am married to this idea. I usually write a song and feel like it took me somewhere else. So it’s always a multi-step process.

I know you did a Riker residency – how was it?

I have a monthly residence permit at Rikers’ Island Women’s Prison, so I’ve been here a few times. My reason to go here … there are a variety of reasons that I worked with for a long time before I could get access.

I wrote a song about the detention of a loved one called “Feet on the Dashboard” and it is a personal, lived experience for me. This experience really made me feel isolated. It’s something I thought was stigmatized and I didn’t really understand it and it totally happened to us, not just this person. While writing this song and experiencing this experience, I had seen this panel discussion with Bryan Stevenson, a leader in criminal law reform and a lawyer and writer. He said that if you want to learn about a problem or make a difference, your proximity to the problem is the most important thing.

It started here for me. When a loved one is imprisoned, you really feel the boundary between yourself and that person. I was interested in correcting some of these experiences for myself and getting some healing by being with sisters, mothers and other people’s relatives. And that was great. I am always amazed at how resilient these women are, and it is an honor to hear their stories – and that they have room for my story.

I like this quote about closeness – it is so important to raise the voices of the actual people who are affected. And music that is directly related to actual emotions always seems to be the strongest. You seem to have connected your music and your activism.

For me, the real idea behind activism is to understand your agency and take responsibility for what you can do. It’s not glamorous and it’s not about the outside-inside; It’s totally about the inside-out.

I was interested in music and activism because I am so fascinated by people and movement, and for me live music means a direct exchange of energy with a larger group. There’s magic in it, so I feel like I started looking for activism because I was curious about how people move, share concerns, and put it into practice.

Music and strong movements seem to have a lot of rhythm.

I’ve heard that music can move us so much because the second we receive – the second the egg is fertilized – it divides into two cells and they start beating together, and that’s it a heartbeat. That will stay with you until you’re over, and that’s almost the first thing we are, this pulsating together.

I’ve read a lot about the importance of sound waves for our makeup.

And sound waves are real, as real as this table.

You’re on a pretty intense tour. How do you spend your free time?

I recently had a free afternoon in New York and had to ask myself: Who did I want to see in a few hours?

One of the places I was was the WPA, the Women’s Prison Association. It is a shelter for women who have been detained. It offers resources in terms of materials for creativity, whether moderated workshops or what you have with the women who currently live there. The women who run the EPA are incredible. They are the only group that provides resources specifically for women dealing with the detention of women. Women are definitely prey, and the system fails so often. Proximity is very important to me here in New York.

Apparently my yoga studio is also important to me. I practice alone and that day it was heaven. I went in and they steamed a cauldron of eucalyptus and burning firewood, and it just reversed everything that took over my sinuses on the tour bus. New York gives me life.