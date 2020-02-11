Janet Jackson unveils 3-year-old son following her footsteps

Janet Jackson revealed that the apple does not fall far from the tree when she discusses her son Eissa.

During a stop at ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon“On Monday, the legendary pop star dies at her toddler’s faculty for picking up musical instruments since he has already evolved from violin to cello lessons in his short three years of life so far.

“He’s incredibly musical,” the 53-year-old began. “First it was the violin – he chose all of this – he likes classical music. He took the violin to school on the first day of school. On the third day of school he said,” Mama, I want to bring a cello to school. ” I said, “Honey, you don’t have a cello.” He said, “Turn my violin into a cello. Please, Mama.” ”

She told her how her assistant then took a straw and stuck it to the bottom of the violin, creating an improvised cello. “He loved it, he posed with it. He took it to school,” she explained.

Janet eventually bought Eissa his own cello and now he “likes” to follow his cello lessons.

The “Control” singer also revealed that Quest Love – “The Tonight Show” band leader – gave Eissa a “beautiful” drum set that the boy “loves”. Host Jimmy Fallon sheepishly admitted that he hadn’t bought Eissa yet, so he sent him a harmonica.

“He already has one,” Janet joked.

This is not the first time that the global icon says that the talented tyke is following in her footsteps.

In November, during an interview about “Carrie & Tommy, “Janet listed his many musical gifts.

“He loves the drums, violin, guitar, piano. He really plays it. He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has a really good pitch, really a good pitch,” she admitted.

Janet shares Eissa with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, from whom she is divorced in 2017.

During her time with “The Tonight Show”, the sister of the late Michael Jackson also brought the good news of a new album and a world tour, both entitled “Black Diamond”.

“It’s the hardest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut. I heard that just as hard to hurt, to destroy,” she explained the title. “And in my recent years I have come to realize that I am incredibly strong. I see myself as this rock that is rough around the edges.”

“I just want to share some of my strengths and stories,” she added.

The Black Diamond World Tour starts in Miami on June 24.

