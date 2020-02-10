Janelle Monaes Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction 2020 during the performance: Video

Scroll to view more pictures

Like a pro. The malfunction of the “Oscars 2020” wardrobe by Janelle Monae was no big deal. The 34-year-old “Make Me Feel” singer opened the 92nd Oscar on Sunday, February 2, with a musical sketch of this year’s nominees. They started the performance by going on stage in a black suit before saying “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?” Sang. from the film from 2019 A nice day in the neighborhood.

However, when Monae changed her outfit from a black jacket to a red cardigan, they tried to take off the blazer, which caused a button on her white shirt to pop open. After finally taking off the jacket, Monae struggled to hang it on a wardrobe before putting on the red cardigan to complete her Mr. Rogers look.

The wardrobe malfunction, however, was NBD for the Moonlight actor, who buttoned his shirt again before they got the rest of the song out. “Let’s make the best of this nice day, we’re here at the Oscars, so please stay!” Sang Monae before going into the audience and handing over the top hat to Tom Hanks, who played Mr. Rogers in A. Nice day in the neighborhood.

The fans noticed the malfunction of Monae’s wardrobe and tweeted how reliable it was for an award ceremony that was often not reliable. “Janelle Monae’s button-down chest opening is when my DD and my ups are closest.” #Oscars, ”tweeted comedian Michelle Collins. Another user added: “Janelle Monáe’s unlocked button is the best thing that has happened to me in a long time.” #Oscars. “

Of course, Monae’s dressing room disorder was not the only viral moment that came from her performance. The fans also pointed out Leonardo DiCaprio’s unpleasant singing, which became a meme at the award ceremony.