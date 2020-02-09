The 92nd annual Academy Awards are tonight and stars have hit the red carpet in their prestigious fashion and neutral tones. The red carpet from Oscars is known for that.

Janelle Monae and her dazzling “Little Red Riding Hood” inspired dress are constantly breaking. Instead of red, Monae opted for crystals and a recess in the back. According to the live stream of PEOPLE red carpet, Monae is a tailor-made sport of Ralph Lauren and it took more than 600 hours to make her dress. For glamor, the entertainer decided to make a bright red lip and a daring eyelash to make her stand out.

Monae is not nominated for a prize tonight, but will give a “special performance” at tonight’s ceremony.

View the details about Janelle Monae’s Oscar look below.

01

Janelle Monae wears Custom Ralph Lauren until 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

