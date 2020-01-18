Janelle Monae reminds us that no binary is not equal to white

(Image: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Last year it seemed that the non-binary word and pronouns were discussed more regularly.

These conversations brought good and bad. In the same year that they were given the “word” status of the year, Piers Morgan seemed to mock us every time he appeared on daytime television.

As always, representation and visibility are never as simple as progress or regression.

Regardless of whether visibility, people coming out, magazine covers and more representation lead to structural change, it feels good to see it.

It means something to see you reflected. It feels good to see people who have previously been hidden, open. It means something to contain benchmarks.

That’s why for many, Sam Smith, a great pop star, who came out as non-binary in 2019 was a big problem.

Or Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye. Even the fact that Harry Styles is more openly not compliant with gender in his aesthetics has probably given someone, somewhere, some warmth.

But I will not lie, many of these moments have made me feel good from the side. It’s like I’m cheering for my team, but I’m not part of it yet.

Like having a good dinner but dessert is not allowed.

Let me be honest: all this visibility felt very white.

Non-binary conversations have a racial problem and all the coverage and discussions of last year have reflected it to us.

That’s why, when pop star, musician and icon Janelle Monae tweeted along with a trend hashtag that simply said “IAmNonbinary”, I allowed myself to feel good at that moment.

It felt really good. Oh, and really quite black.

#IAmNonbinary 🪐 https://t.co/9TN13XAAra

– Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 10, 2020

Janelle Monae, in that tweet, could look like a way out, but without much else, we shouldn’t make assumptions.

Janelle Monae did not clarify the tweet, did not write a long post explaining what, how or when, simply and complicatedly, Janelle just tweeted. A hashtag Over a Stephen Universe Meme.

It was such a complicated statement, but so simple. A statement maybe? Catching up maybe? A show of support?

We don’t know, and that, in my opinion, feels even better.

For many reasons, dating has always been another binary that, for many people, makes no sense.

The false idea of ​​being suddenly ‘outside’ after being ‘inside’ does not work for many people, especially if we are constantly going out to people at work, to friends, or to ‘come back in’ when we have to hide in the streets, in job interviews or with partners.

This is especially true for people of color who have to deal with language and expectations around the exit, which are so ingrained and do not always fit our cultural origins.

Although I have celebrated and understand why it is important to go out, and why when those in the spotlight do so there is a sense of empowerment, so much visibility can often ignore the different tones of how people live, both metaphorically. as literally.

Monae’s tweet leaves some mystery, some allusion, some privacy and for many that can resonate more.

Not everyone wants to exclaim our gender (s) from the rooftops, or we can do it safely, so some of us don’t want to explain our pronouns or how we get to this destination. Many just want you to meet them at their destination and agree not to know about the trip.

I believe that the Internet and the way we acquire knowledge now, combined with the already intrusive way in which society sees gender, means that announcing its pronouns and gender identity is forced to be largely confessional.

People want a lot of personal information and that you spill everything.

The mystery, privacy or lack of details are confused with uncertainty or lack of authenticity.

Janelle left a mystery behind. Janelle left me asking. Janelle just tweeted #IAmNonbinary about a Steven Universe GIF and made me feel alive.

Janelle is, without apology, black. Janelle has become a point of reference for many queer black people.

In my opinion, all of his work so far has already been talking to my non-gender confirming soul.

But that Janelle also uses the word non-binary cannot be underestimated.

Non-binary people existed long before 2019, but that was the year the word was hijacked as a predominantly white, elegant and young identity. It is for this reason that we cannot minimize the black cultural figures associated with identity.

When so much visibility becomes a tone, it is so important to celebrate queer and trans black people who occupy a public space.

Visibility alone will never save us, but it can feel great.

For many articles that focus on not being binary, the archive image remains the same: white celebrities who have declared their pronouns.

Whether this is the way out of Janelle, or show support, or both, to have someone who deviates from the usual image is something to celebrate.

When I saw Janelle’s tweet, I thought about conversations that try to separate blackness from non-binary identities, claiming that it is something that our community does not talk about. Now I have someone to refer to, whose existence closes that falsehood.

