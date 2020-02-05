Janelle Monae recovers from the battle with mercury poisoning

Janelle Monae is open about her health.

In a recent interview with The cut, the actress “Hidden Figures” revealed that she fought with mercury poisoning after following a pescatarian diet.

“I began to feel my death,” she said of the after-effects she experienced during the strict diet, which includes fish and other aquatic animals, but no meat or poultry.

Monae spoke about mercury poisoning while discussing her interest in motherhood. The singer said she wants to have children, but tries to find the right time professional and even more important when she is healthy.

According to the World Health Organization, mercury “is toxic to human health and poses a special threat to the child’s development in the womb and early in life.”

Beside, experts recommend expectant mothers or women trying to conceive, “avoid” raw fish such as sushi and sashimi and monitor the mercury content in the fish they eat.

