Janelle Bailey was an impressive UNC win over Miami on Thursday

Let’s talk about the good basketball team currently doing their chores in Chapel Hill, right?

On Thursday evening, North Carolina women’s basketball defeated Tar Heels Miami 78: 58 and improved to 13: 4 and 4: 2 in ACC. First-year coach Courtney Banghart continues to do an excellent job in her first year as Tar Heel. The focus of the victory, however, was Janelle Bailey.

The junior center achieved a seasonal high of 28 points in the 9:19 shootout, 10: 11 after the free throw line. In addition, she got 15 rebounds, good for her ninth double double of the season. The game increased their season average to 14.9 points and 10.0 rebounds.

As a team, the tar heels seem to be all about the bubble of the NCAA tournament. The basketball bracketology expert Charlie Creme from ESPN for women is currently one of the first four teams in the race. At the time of writing, this was last updated on January 13, prior to defeating Miami and shortly after losing to a No. 13 team from Florida. The hurricanes are listed in the bracket projection as number 9, so Carolina’s victory may have pushed them back into the field of 64 if they had been updated after the update.

The UNC’s best win so far came on January 9 when they defeated the previously undefeated NC state. However, the Tar Heels will have a chance to improve this when # 5 Louisville comes to the Carmichael Arena, a game you can see on ESPN2 at 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition, they will have other important games against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech teams that are set to reach the field of 64, another shot at NC State, and the increasingly important Duke matchups.

The day after a man’s game, it is usually the case that a player in the game post ascends at 11 a.m. However, these are becoming increasingly difficult as a result of the game, and there has been no one to deserve the defeat at Pitt. Instead, it seemed more appropriate to highlight Bailey and what the women’s team has done this season.