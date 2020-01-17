Janell Langford uses graphic design for fashion

“From Michelle Obama’s speeches to Beyonce’s Coachella appearance, I’m overwhelmingly inspired by powerful black women,” said Janell Langford of the passion that fueled her Obsidiopolis brand.

Langford is a graphic designer based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Though she is aware of the challenges of having a creative life in a city like NYC or LA, she has used her keen eye for graphic design to create a fashion label. With a new collection entitled “Faceted”, their creative direction was born to “celebrate the diversity beneath the surface of each of us and the many dimensions that we all contain”.

In collaboration with an art and entertainment company from Santa Fe, the designer Meow Wolf was able to offer a comprehensive collection of overalls, T-shirts, posters, cards, tote bags, accessories and much more. ESSENCE had the opportunity to talk about obsidioplois and the next developments for the forward-looking collective. Read below.

ESSENCE: Where did this idea for Obsidiopolis come from?

Langford: It was just important to me to create what I wanted to see more of. Create something that was very colorful and full of black women and just lives life from day to day without having to deal with the BS. Something like that started with something that was missing in my life. So I thought to myself, “I’m going to do something beautiful, even if I’m not feeling beautiful.”

ESSENCE: What made you raise black women by design?

Langford: I felt that sometimes, especially in marginalized communities, we are put in these boxes and not just human. Society wants to tell us that there is only one way to be clear and that there is only one way to go black. I just wanted to create something that was really optimistic and that was also a topic that surrounded black women. I just want us to be and be in these beautiful rooms with lots of colors, highlighting what attracts me creatively and what inspires me.

ESSENCE: What made you, as a graphic designer, play in fashion?

Langford: My playfulness is definitely the heart of my work. I have worked in retail for over 10 years and am very passionate about vintage clothing. So I think it was a no-brainer, although my background is graphic design and illustration to turn my art into wearable art.

ESSENCE: What’s next for Obsidipolous?

Langford: My future goal is to expand into as many different media as possible. Basically, I want Obsidiopolis to be a support and uplifting platform like other blacks and POC women.

