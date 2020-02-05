Jan Vesely for the third time in a row; Fenerbahce attacks top 8

euro League

Jan Vesely was the man of the game in Fenerbahce wins against zenith with a score of 73:68 in round 23 of the euro League,

The Turkish squad scored the third consecutive win and is now attacking the top 8 in the best European basketball club competition.

Fenerbahce The season got off to a bad start due to problems with the injuries to the main players. But now the squad is getting fit and is seriously attacking the top 8.

The best scorer in Fenerbahce was Leo Westermann with 13 points, however Jan Vesely was the game’s MVP with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists (index rating of 19). Kostas Sloukas scored 12 points and Luigi Datome ended the match at 11.

To the zenith, both Gustavo Ayon (Index rating of 20) and Austin Hollins (Index rating of 11) scored 16 points. In addition to these two players, two others ended the game with more than 10 points. Will Thomas (13 points) and Tim Abromaitis (10 points).

In the next round of euro League. Fenerbahce will be host Maccabi Tel Aviv and zenith travels to Athens to face up Panathinaikos,