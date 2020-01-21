Jamie Vardy's international return was ruled out in the English striker's crisis

Brendan Rodgers insists that Jamie Vardy will not retire despite England’s recent blow to Marcus Rashford.

Gareth Southgate, head of the three Lions, is facing bigger and bigger problems before Euro 2020 this summer.

Spurs striker Harry Kane, who scored 32 goals in 45 caps, will be out of operation after a hamstring surgery almost until the end of the season.

Now Manchester United striker Rashford, who has scored 19 goals for United and three goals for England this season, has to rest in the back after a stress break.

The 33-year-old Premier League top scorer from Leicester, Vardy, has to retire from international retirement.

Jamie Vardy is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season

(Image: REUTERS)

The striker, who scored 17 goals this season, asked not to be re-selected for international use at the 2018 World Cup after a limited time.

And the head of King Power Stadium, Rodgers, said Vardy hadn’t changed his mind and Southgate hadn’t been in touch either.

Before visiting West Ham on Wednesday, Rodgers said, “There was no contact and no change from Jamie.

“He made his decision, his position was 100 percent clear.

“He wants to extend his career here in Leicester City as long as possible.

Vardy celebrates a goal for England against Italy in 2018

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“That means doing everything he can for Leicester, and if he has the chance to recover during international breaks, he will.

“It is unfortunate for Gareth and for the players with the two injured boys, but it will give someone who is younger the chance to play.”

Rodgers also confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi will return to visit the Hammers just 13 days after a minor knee surgery to remove some floating bone from his knee.

Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury, who declined due to a delay in training against Burnley, will also return.