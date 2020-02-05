Jamie-Lynn Sigler refuses to “become a victim” of her MS diagnosis.

On Wednesday, The Sopranos alum stopped at Daily Pop and told about how she navigates as a working actress, mother, and person diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. While Sigler admitted in the past that she emphasized that she had found balance, she said that she is now only trying to be present.

“I am not balancing, I feel like I have to throw that word off the table,” the 38-year-old actress told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. “I’m just trying to be where my feet are, because if you have kids, a part of your heart, you’re never whole until everyone is home together. So I feel like I’m with my kids, I’m dedicated and when I work, I have to trust that they are in the best possible care and that I can connect. “

We are sure that many working mothers can agree with this sentiment. But in addition to these daily demands, Sigler also has a disease that affects her central nervous system.

In 2016, the experienced actress first talked about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). At the time of her announcement, Sigler had been diagnosed for 15 years.

Although she initially kept her diagnosis private, she is now open to talk about her life with MS and she breaks through stigmas surrounding the disease.

“I think that’s why I share that I live with MS more than anything else … I’m someone who represents a group of people, I think, who live with this disease. But it’s not my life!” Sigler added. “People with MS fall in love, have children, get married, have a job, have other problems that have nothing to do with their illness. So yes, I don’t bring it up because I have to deal with it every day, but we have all things that we have to deal with every day. “

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

In fact, according to Sigler, “she has every excuse to stay in bed and say,” Poor me! “Yet she made it clear that she will not live her life that way.

“I live a full life. There are many faces of this disease,” Cutter Dykstrathe wife went on. “I think more than anything, I just try to represent someone who is brave about it and yet lives his life and chooses not to fall victim to it every day.”

And Sigler certainly did not let this diagnosis hinder her career. In addition to this candid chat, Sigler discussed her “Ripped from the Headlines” Lifetime movie, The Neighbor in the Window (premiere Saturday, February 8).

For all this and more, including Sigler’s thoughts on the controversial end of The Sopranos, watch the video above!

