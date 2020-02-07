Jamie Lee Curtis says that Kirk Douglas saved her life as a child

Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to the late Kirk Douglas by telling a story about the time he saved her life as a child.

The actress, 61, began to touch her Instagram message by explaining her relationship with the actor, who died Wednesday at the age of 103. “Kirk and [his wife] Anne [Buydens] were important to both my parents,” Jamie wrote alongside a photo of her father, Tony Curtis, and her mother, Janet Leigh, when they were co-starred in the historical drama. ” The Vikings’ from 1958 alongside Douglas.

“I just remembered this morning that Kirk was saving my life when I was driving my tricycle into the pool at a party and diving into it and bringing me down, still paddling,” Curtis wrote. “I was in school with their son Eric, who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas in 1994. Families connected in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for all of us. Courage INTEGRITY. GENEROSITY. “

“Their foundation link is on my website,” she added. “See the work they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honor his legacy.”

Kirk Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916, is survived by his nearly 66-year-old husband and three sons: Michael, Joel and Peter.

Kirk – who has 92 action points and produces 32 credits during a long and illustrious career – had enjoyed relatively good health in the last 24 years of his life after recovering from a stroke in 1996.

His movie star son Michael Douglas People said: “It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.”

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in set a standard for all of us to strive for, ” he continued. “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” added he ready. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

