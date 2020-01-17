Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

Jamie Carragher is confident that Liverpool will lead the way against Man Utd in Anfield (Photo: Getty)

Jamie Carragher is confident that Liverpool will continue its amazing winning sequence and beat Manchester United convincingly at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s top table positions have been relentless this season, losing just two points from his first 21 games of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool required a late goal from Adam Lallana to keep his unbeaten record at Old Trafford earlier this season, while Carragher believes that United’s recent victory at Manchester City should serve as a warning to his former club.

José Mourinho frustrated Liverpool in his own patch several times during his tenure, but Carragher is anticipating a more open meeting this weekend and that will adapt to Klopp’s relentless winning machine.

‘I’m sure Liverpool will win the game. Mourinho, in his first two games at Anfield with United, made it really difficult for Liverpool, “Carragher told Sky Sports.

‘But in the last one Liverpool really dominated and reached the top in Mourinho’s last game at United.

“I think Ole is not as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t think it’s a close game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit the counterattack .

‘They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar type of performance, Liverpool could have big problems.

‘But there is a chasm between the two clubs, and if Liverpool plays close to what it is capable of, it will lead the way.

“I am sure of a victory at Liverpool.” I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we have the expert camera in the comment box, and hopefully we will see scenes similar to those we saw in Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equalizer! “

