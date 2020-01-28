James Van Der Beek says that periods would not be a problem if men were given them

James Van Der Beek says periods are only a problem because men don’t get them.

The actor is part of the End Period Poverty campaign, which provides girls from low-income families with feminine hygiene products.

“One in five girls misses school or extracurricular activities because they don’t have access to products from that period … that’s crazy!” he said while he was in Sundance on Friday.

The actor admitted that as a man he “didn’t think about it” until he was approached to be a spokesperson.

“It’s one of the problems I didn’t really think about, and when I heard about it, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “I just thought ‘let’s just raise some awareness’. And in the meantime you get pads for girls who need them.”

James, who is the father of four daughters – Olivia, nine, Annabel, six, Emilia, three and Gwendolyn, who will be 2 in June, as well as seven-year-old son Joshua – said that cis men just don’t worry about menstruation because they are there have nothing to do with it.

“Take it for granted,” he laughed. “If it happened to men, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

On his Instagram account, the star “Dawson’s Creek” has announced that for every display, comment or part of the call-to-action video, up to 2 million donations will be made to girls in need.

“So … Fathers. Remember when we first learned about school periods, and everyone writhed and tried to pretend it didn’t happen? It turns out that this approach could have an adverse effect on our daughters,” he wrote.

“So let’s go a step further and remove the stigma surrounding this problem. Studies show that the confidence of many young girls decreases around the time of their first menstrual period, but that entering into your daughter’s life and treating her menstruation as the normal, healthy thing that can help. Lots. “

He called on followers to tag a father (or coach, teacher, administrator or legislator or other man you love): “Time to normalize what is normal!”

