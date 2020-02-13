James’ Triple Double, Davis, led Lakers past Nuggets 120-116

DENVER (AP) – LeBron James didn’t want to roll into the All Star break, nor did Anthony Davis.

“I could say that they were locked up in foreplay. LeBron still had his shirt about 80 minutes before the game, ”said security guard Alex Caruso after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120:11 triumph in Denver on Wednesday night.

James scored his 12th triple double of the season, along with Luka Doncic for the NBA leadership, and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in extra time when the Western Conference leader set a 41–12 record lead and a four game lead scored in second place. Place Denver on the all-star break.

“I tried to be laser-focused and laser-focused as best I could,” said James. “I know that the break would come, but I wouldn’t take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play very well for our ball club tonight and I wanted us to play very well with a high mark during the break. And our team reacted very well. “

The Nuggets were the hottest team in the league after winning six out of seven, including short-handed stunners in Milwaukee and Utah.

James, who had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, saw this as preparation for the playoffs.

“Every opportunity we get to play a tough game against a tough opponent is a learning experience for all of us,” he said. “It prepares us for a post-season game that goes back and forth, back and forth. I thought tonight was a playoff atmosphere for both teams that were number one and two at the Western Conference and around their position was fighting. We were just trying to do whatever it took. And AD was there to knock down big 3’s and get a block and get a few stops, including the ball. It was a big time. “

In addition to his 33 points, Davis all-star Nikola Jokic tied up late in the regulation for an important jumping ball when Denver’s tall man officials had to do without the basket after pushing the ball away from Davis and into the basket.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, where the winning streak was canceled in four games.

Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their NBA best road record to 23-5.

Jamal Murray led the nuggets by 33 points, but Jokic was late in bad trouble and made some crucial mistakes in extra time, including sales on a bad pass by 19 seconds after losing an open 3-pointer with Denver to 119 had -116.

The back and forth game went into extra time at 111 when James ’15 foot fadeaway hit the iron and bounced off the buzzer.

Gary Harris’ 3-pointer reached 116 with 3:06 in overtime, but the nuggets suddenly became cold, especially Jokic, who missed three shots and bypassed a wide open 3 by 20 seconds and bypassed the nuggets 119-116. He followed straight into the arms of Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope with a bad pass.

“It was a tight game. We just haven’t run in the last few minutes, ”said Jokic. “I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. So I have to make my decisions better. I think I just have to look to shoot a little bit more. “

NO RUNAWAY

LA opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Danny Green and a thundering dunk from James for an 11-point lead, the largest of the Lakers of the night. But the nuggets used an 11-0 run limited by Jokic’s long 3-pointer to tie it at 66.

Jokic picked up his fourth foul and went 4:44 on the bench in the third quarter. The Nuggets vehemently argued with the call because Davis took three steps in color before the contact and should have been called for a trip.

But his teammates took the gap to give the Nuggets a 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter. Jokic returned to Denver with 97-94, 7½ minutes before the end.

James’ Springer gave Los Angeles a 53: 51 lead, and his tire ripening by a tenth of a second gave the Lakers a 61: 55 lead at half-time.

SILVER STREIF

Despite the disappointment, the Nuggets are happy to set a 38-17 record in the All Star break.

“Of course nobody wants to lose, but we lost to a great team,” said Jokic, who was beaten after 37 minutes of James, Davis and Dwight Howard coming in waves. “You are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. You play at a really high level. Losing against them is not a bad thing, mainly because it’s overtime and we’re arguing. “

And Denver was without the injured trio of Mason Plumlee, Michal Porter Jr. and Will Barton III.

“We’re still second,” said Jokic, “so I like it.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Took control in the second quarter, leaving Denver 20: 8 in color. … The Lakers forced Denver to commit two 24-second violations, even when they first owned the game.

Nuggets: Jokic was honored for its All Star selection in a pregame ceremony with a framed All Star jersey. … Reserves Paul Millsap, Monte Morris and Noah Vonlieh each sunk their only 3-point attempt in the first half, while the first five from afar scored a combined 3 for 10.

NEXT

Lakers: hosts Memphis on February 21 after the All Star break.

Nuggets: Visit Oklahoma City on February 21.

