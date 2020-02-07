James Taylor Summer 2020 Concert Tour tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Five-time singer-songwriter with the Grammy Award, James Taylor, recently announced a North America 2020 tour with Special Guest Jackson Browne for his upcoming album American Standard.
Taylor, 71, is one of the best-selling artists of all time and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. In the 1970s he became famous for his groundbreaking single “Fire and Rain”. Since then he has released seventeen studio albums throughout his successful career. His critically acclaimed Sweet Baby James album celebrated its 50th birthday yesterday.
The upcoming album of the classic soft rock musician will be released on February 28th and tickets for his summer 2020 tour are available in advance. General presale starts on February 7th.
JUNE 29
Infinite energy arena Duluth
Duluth, GA, USA
from $ 96
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
April 14th
Victoria, BC, CA.
CA $ 250
April 15th
Vancouver, BC, CA.
CA $ 119
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
17th April
Edmonton, AB, CA.
CA $ 98
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 19th
Calgary, AB, CA.
CA $ 58
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 21
Winnipeg, MB, CA.
CA $ 81
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 24th
Kanata, ON, CA.
CA $ 102
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 25th
London, ON, CA.
CA $ 117
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 27
Toronto, ON, CA.
CA $ 94
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
April 29
Montreal, QC, CA.
CA $ 91
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
1ST OF MAY
Halifax, NS, CA.
CA $ 135
