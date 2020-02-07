James Taylor Summer 2020 Concert Tour tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Five-time singer-songwriter with the Grammy Award, James Taylor, recently announced a North America 2020 tour with Special Guest Jackson Browne for his upcoming album American Standard.

Taylor, 71, is one of the best-selling artists of all time and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. In the 1970s he became famous for his groundbreaking single “Fire and Rain”. Since then he has released seventeen studio albums throughout his successful career. His critically acclaimed Sweet Baby James album celebrated its 50th birthday yesterday.

The upcoming album of the classic soft rock musician will be released on February 28th and tickets for his summer 2020 tour are available in advance. General presale starts on February 7th.

JUNE 29

Infinite energy arena Duluth

Duluth, GA, USA

from $ 96

James Taylor and Jackson Browne

April 14th

Victoria, BC, CA.

CA $ 250

April 15th

Vancouver, BC, CA.

CA $ 119

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

17th April

Edmonton, AB, CA.

CA $ 98

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 19th

Calgary, AB, CA.

CA $ 58

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 21

Winnipeg, MB, CA.

CA $ 81

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 24th

Kanata, ON, CA.

CA $ 102

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 25th

London, ON, CA.

CA $ 117

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 27

Toronto, ON, CA.

CA $ 94

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

April 29

Montreal, QC, CA.

CA $ 91

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

1ST OF MAY

Halifax, NS, CA.

CA $ 135

