James Paxton from Yankees comes to the spine 3-4 months after surgery

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton will miss the next three to four months after having undergone surgery on his spine to remove a cyst.

The Yankees announced Tuesday that Paxton has undergone a microscopic lumbar discectomy. The operation performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett. The operation could put the southpaw veteran offside until June.

Earlier today, LHP James Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst. The operation was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas, Texas. His estimated timeline to return to Major League promotion is 3-4 months.

Paxton treated recurring problems with his back and it was determined that he had to undergo surgery. The procedure removed a cyst on his spine, which caused pressure on the nerve of the spinal cord.

The 31-year-old, who becomes a free agent after the 2020 season, has had sustainability problems during his career. He threw 150.2 innings for New York last season and registered a 3.82 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

In the absence of Paxton, New York is likely to turn to Jordan Montgomery or Luis Cessa to take over as the number 5 starter. The Yankees will also be without Domingo Germán, who will miss the first 63 games of the season after violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.