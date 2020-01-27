James Norton has talked about how having type 1 diabetes affects him daily, emphasizing that “being diabetic doesn’t stop you.”

The actor, who currently plays osteopath Stephen Ward in The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC1, was diagnosed with the condition more than a decade ago.

If someone has type 1 diabetes, their body does not produce insulin, which puts them at greater risk for health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness and circulation problems.

Treatment for the condition requires daily insulin injections or pumps, something Norton has had to get used to.

“I have to inject myself every time I eat carbohydrates, up to 15 times a day, with 5mm needles that you use discreetly,” he told The Times, adding that it was likely to be injected at least once or twice during the interview.

“Also, I have this device called Dexcom, a subcutaneous glucose monitor that activates my Bluetooth phone and tells me what my sugars are,” said the Little Women star.

“Before, I had to draw blood from my finger.”

When asked if directors hesitate to choose him for projects, Norton, who is rumored to be in the race to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, said no.

“Being diabetic doesn’t stop you,” he said. “It would never hinder me, for example, when it comes to any function, particularly physical.”

Norton said it is a “lottery” if it is likely that some child in the future will be diagnosed with diabetes.

While scientists have not been able to determine exactly what causes type 1 diabetes, research has found that genetics is the most likely factor, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Both Norton’s sister and mother are also diabetic.

“Nobody knows what causes it, and I hope my children don’t have diabetes, but if they do, they can live a very normal life,” he said.

