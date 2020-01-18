James Gunn wishes 'Avengers' star Dave Bautista a happy birthday

Suicide Squad director James Gunn wished Avengers star Dave Bautista a happy birthday while “mocking” a Guardians of the Galaxy star in a recent post on social media.

Before Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers, Dave Bautista was best known for his WWE career. Dave Bautista later broke out thanks to James Gunn who cast him as Drax the Destroyer in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. After the release, Dave Bautista played the star in Specter, Blade Runner 2049, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and will soon be featured in Army of the Dead and Dune. When James Gunn was shot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Dave Bautista was one of the more vocal cast members in the director’s defense.

While James Gunn is currently working on The Suicide Squad, he will now reunite with Dave Bautista for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Dave Bautista has bullied that he would appear in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, but he plans conflicts that prevent him from being in the movie. Nevertheless, during the production of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn took the time to wish Dave Bautista a happy birthday while mocking Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star Chris Pratt. You can view the James Gunn Twitter message below.

Congratulations on @DaveBautista, a man with whom I am lucky enough to share my Guardians journey, and the best friend a man could have. I love you, buddy! ❤️ PS Who is that guy who is shooting our special moment? pic.twitter.com/Nvml3bCsSb

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2020

Who do you think Dave Bautista would have played in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn? Let us know in the comments!

Dave Bautista was last seen as Drax the Destroyer in Avengers: Endgame. Here is the official summary for the film:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Twitter

Stay up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 and the future of the Avengers franchise!

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.