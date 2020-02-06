James Gunn wasn’t sure if ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ would be a success

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wasn’t sure if the film would be a success.

One of Marvel’s riskiest companies was bringing James Gunn’s space opera Guardians of the Galaxy to the big screen. Since the team’s debut in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy have become one of Marvel’s most popular teams, as well as a pivot in their series of live action films. In retrospect, it is safe to say that Guardians of the Galaxy was always ready to be the cultural phenomenon it is today, but things were different for James Gunn when he first got the job.

When a Twitter fan asked him if he always knew that Guardians of the Galaxy would be a success, James Gunn replied by saying that he was not entirely sure.

I was convinced that I could make a good film and that I was uniquely suited to the project. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a success, but my feeling told me it had the kind of color, fun, emotion, and characters that people were looking for in their tentpole movies. https://t.co/2pR5ectTLw

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 6, 2020

The confidence of James Gunn is one of the main reasons why the Guardians of the Galaxy could thrive, because it was completely unique at a time when most superhero films were obsessed with being dark and sandy. Since then, films from both DC and Marvel have focused on the vivid visuals and the team-driven story of Guardians of the Galaxy to make brand new films. It is also quite humiliating for James Gunn to say that he was not entirely sure whether the film would be the runaway success that it eventually became. Since then, Guardians of the Galaxy has received a sequel, with another along the way from director James Gunn once his duties at The Suicide Squad have been completed.

Are you excited to see James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3? Respond below and let us know.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. He is expected to play Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and Sean Gunn. The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy films was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. It is unclear whether Chris Hemsworth will appear in the film as Thor, since his last scene in Avengers: Endgame suggests a possible collaboration. The film has no release date, but it is speculated that it will arrive in 2022 or 2023.

Source: James Gunn

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe