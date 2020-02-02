James Gunn was surprised by Scott Derrickson’s “Doctor Strange 2” exit

James Gunn was surprised to see Scott Derrickson decide to leave Doctor Strange 2’s director’s chair.

Fans and industry experts were shocked in early January when Scott Derrickson left Doctor Strange 2 due to creative differences. There were no specific reasons for Scott Derrickson’s departure, apart from creative differences, and it was maintained that the separation between the director and the studio was amicable. Despite being one of Marvel’s most productive directors, James Gunn revealed that he was surprised to hear that Scott Derrickson would not be part of Doctor Strange 2.

During an Instagram Q&A session, James Gunn was asked for his opinion on the departure of Scott Derrickson from Doctor Strange 2. The Guardians of the Galaxy director said he has not been in contact with Scott Derrickson since the announcement, but was surprised by his departure.

“I haven’t talked to Scott about this yet, so I don’t really have any thoughts, I was surprised!”

James Gunn has also had quite a few problems and setbacks with the Marvel Studios owned by Disney. James Gunn was famously shot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 by Disney over questionable tweets he had made years earlier. After his resignation, James Gunn apologized and stated that they had a bad taste even though they were meant to be comical. However, James Gunn was later restored as director for the last film in the space opera trilogy.

Scott Derrickson once said that Doctor Strange 2 was ready as the first horror film within the limits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Scott Derrickson has left Doctor Strange 2, it’s hard to imagine anyone else bringing in the horror flair Scott Derrickson is known for. Marvel Studios has a considerable number of projects in development, which means that not all projects will run smoothly. It’s good to know that there is no bad blood between Scott Derrickson and Marvel about Doctor Strange 2, because Scott Derrickson still stays in the film as an executive producer. Currently no director has been announced for the follow-up to Doctor Strange, although it is still expected to start filming in May.

Details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although it is said to contain horror elements. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Scott Derrickson is no longer a director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a director, but he is still attached to the sequel as an executive producer and the search for a new director to realize the script written by Jade Bartlett is ongoing. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will appear in the cinema on May 7, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

