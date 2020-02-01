James Gunn Debunks Nathan Fillion Rumor

During an Instagram Q&A session, director James Gunn debunked a rumor about who Nathan Fillon is playing in The Suicide Squad.

Just before James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad started filming, the huge cast list of the DC movie was revealed. A name that surprised many was Nathan Fillion, best known for its leading role in the Firefly cult series. Nathan Fillion is also no stranger to the DC universe, because over the years he has delivered his voice talents for various animation films.

Nathan Fillion also has a close relationship with James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad. In particular, Nathan Fillion had a voice-over camo in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film by James Gunn and a deleted scene in Vol. 2. With Nathan Fillion reuniting with James Gunn for The Suicide Squad, many have speculated about who he will play in the upcoming movie. Set photos of The Suicide Squad that popped up in October showed Nathan Fillion in full costume, but his character remains unknown. James Gunn was recently asked on Instagram if the character of Nathan Fillion was Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, but the filmmaker disproved those rumors.

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super-villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in the cinema on August 6, 2021.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.