James Corden falls silent at the karaoke in the carpool when the wrong driving is revealed

James Corden mentioned the revelation that he doesn’t really drive a car during his infamous karaoke show with carpool for the Late Late Show.

The talk show host, 41, was forced to break his silence after the news of the wrong driving was revealed and the footage showed that the SUV was being towed by a trailer for the segment.

The joker tried to put the shocking allegations into the background when he made fun of the whole saga on social media and mocked the controversy.

James responded to the confusion with a funny tweet, sharing a photo of himself with Samuel L Jackson from the infamous pulp fiction ski.

The presenter quickly joined the legendary actor to recreate the iconic scene by sitting on stools in front of a wrong steering wheel.

He shared the photo with his 10.6 million Twitter followers along with a cheeky jibe. He joked: “Guys, we don’t even use a real car.”

James’ attempt to give the recent revelations a lighthearted touch is a viral video from yesterday that seemed to prove that James is not driving the car while filming Carpool karaoke.

The footage showed the host sitting next to Justin Bieber in the black SUV that was being towed on a camera-covered rig.

When fans asked for explanations online and some said the lies had given them “trust problems”, the executive producer of the US talk show tried to calm things down.

Ben Winston also went to his Twitter account to address the allegations. He clarified the use of the rig and insisted that James drive.

In a series of tweets, Ben wrote: “James always drives while in the carpool! Sometimes when there is a stunt component and it is not safe to drive, we will use a rig.

“We only use a rig if we do a ‘stunt’ at the carpool – if James can’t drive! This may only have happened four times in 50 or so carpools … safety is the key!”

When fans continued to be shocked by the revealing picture, which suggested that the television star wasn’t actually driving his guests around when they “rode along,” Ben said.

He added: “By stunt I mean dance routines / costumes / props etc.! But don’t worry too much. I’m pretty sure there are bigger problems to worry about!”

Earlier this week Justin Bieber teased the fans as he joined James to make a new karaoke sketch from Carpool in LA.

Given the new music from Bieber this year and the massive success of their first two karaoke videos by Carpool, which were released in May and November 2015, another karaoke segment by Carpool seems to be in the works.

The two filmed for an upcoming segment of the Late Late Show, where they were seen serving tacos to fans on a “tasty” food truck.

Carpool karaoke is featured on the Late Late Show with James Corden, which airs on CBS in the United States.

