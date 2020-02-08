James Carville warns the Democrats not to make a big mistake in 2020

James Carville believes his party is going insane.

“We have to decide what we want to be,” said the longtime democratic strategist and thought leader of Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory to MSNBC earlier this week. “Do we want to be an ideological cult or do we want to have a majority instinct to be a majority party?”

At the center of Carville’s criticism is the party’s willingness to take extremely liberal positions in his words, such as “People who vote from prison cells. … We are talking about having no limit. “(In the democratic debates, several presidential candidates advocated decriminalizing illegal immigration. In the spring of 2019, Senator Bernie Sanders suggested in a CNN town hall that he might re-elect criminals.)

In a broader sense, Carville believes that his party is deviating from the low point – it supports, among other things, immigration and health policies, for which there is simply a lack of support from the majority of the country.

This criticism is directed to Sanders, an independent Vermonter who is one of the favorites for the Democratic nomination next week on the way to New Hampshire primary.

“Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat,” said Carville, who supported Colorado Senator Michael Bennet’s long-term presidential bid, in an interview with Vox that ran on Friday. “He has never been a democrat. He is an ideologist.”

(This feeling reflects the criticism Hillary Clinton recently made of Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all just nonsense and I feel so bad, that people were sucked into it. “)

Attacks by an established personality like Carville will come as no surprise to Sanders’ supporters – and are likely to further strengthen their belief in the correctness of the senator’s cause and the need to reject demands for moderation and pragmatism.

But what Carville did – with his viral abuse on MSNBC and his subsequent interview with Vox – is the best choice for Democrats for 2020 as any candidate.

Are Democrats about Purity or Pragmatism? Or in Carville’s words:

“The real argument is that some people believe that there is a real longing for a leftist revolution in this country. If we only address those who feel it, we will grow and inspire and win them.” But there is one word that many people I love hate: politics. It means forming coalitions to win elections. Sometimes it means having to sit back and listen to what people think and formulate your message accordingly. “

The point: Maybe you don’t like Carville – or how bluntly he expresses himself. But he’s not wrong. Democrats are facing a fork in the road with two very different paths. Which way you choose could determine your chances not only in 2020, but far beyond.

