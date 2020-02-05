James Cameron calls the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra A MASTERPIECE

The Shikara of Vidhu Vinod Chopra is ready to arrive on the screens later this week and has been appreciated by the audience across the country.

Taking control of their social networks, manufacturers published: “In 1990, more than 4,000,000 cashmere pandits were forced to leave their homes. 30 years later, his story will finally be told. “

Shikara: Titanic director James Cameron calls Vidhu film Vinod Chopra A MASTERPIECE

Watch the official teaser of Shikara 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kc4kZgwppCE [/ embed]

Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron called the trailer a “Masterpiece.”

The film has already gained immense appreciation and love for the real and exciting story. Shikara’s story has been inspired by real-life events and is a tribute of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to her mother.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi were honored at a prominent youth summit in Bangalore. The thunderous response of young people is proof that even young audiences are also excited about the long-awaited film.

Shikara is ready to launch on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!