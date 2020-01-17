The new James Bond film, where Daniel Craig will play the iconic spy for the last time, will be released in April 2020, with fans waiting to see how the English actor ends his journey at 007. Craig will take care of saving a kidnapped scientist of a dangerous villain who has dangerous new technology at his disposal. The villain remains a mystery and the filmmakers make sure that the mystery of what will happen remains intact, but in a recent interview, the producer of James Bond revealed that the role will be resumed with a new actor, but it will not be not a woman.

In an interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli, who inherited control of the spy saga with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson in the 1990s, shared her thoughts on what the next Bond might look like. “He can be any color, but he’s a man,” Broccoli told Variety. “I think we should create new characters for women – strong female characters. I am not particularly interested in taking a male character and playing a woman. I think women are much more interesting than that. “

The news silenced rumors of a woman replacing Craig as the new Bond, and everyone thought it would be Captain Marvel’s actress, Lashana Lynch. The actress appears in James Bond 007: No Time To Die, and she is a double-o operator, but not the one everyone thought. “The world has changed, Commander Bond,” Nomi de Lynch told the trailer veteran. “So stay in your way. You annoy me, I’m going to put a bullet in your knee. “

The cast of James Bond 007: No Time To Die brings into the mix another newcomer, the actress of Knives Out, Ana de Armas, who will play the Bond girl. De Armas recently told the Los Angeles Times that she wanted to recreate the role of the Bond girl. “[She] is imperfect. She says what she feels, she is nervous, she is afraid. It’s human, ”said De Armas of his character, Paloma. “When I read it, I thought, ‘Oh wait, I can be a Bond girl. I am that. I’m so messy. “This is what seemed so attractive to me, in addition to what it actually does in history, which is another step towards creating a more powerful and stronger place for women in films. “

Recent comments from the Bond girl and Lynch’s arrival as another double-o agent suggest that none of them get promoted to become the new 007. In addition, Broccoli has is open to the idea of ​​landing the successful spy thriller on a streaming service like Netflix. “We make these films for the public,” she said. “We like to think that they will be seen mainly on the big screen. Having said that, we have to look to the future. Our fans are the ones who dictate how they want to consume their entertainment. I don’t think we can rule out anything, because it’s the public who will make those decisions. Not us.”

The broccoli also revealed what she thought of Craig appearing as Bond for the last time, saying that it was not easy when the British actor told him the news. “” I am in total denial, “” she told Variety. “I accepted what Daniel said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me. “Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by the brain of Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die will hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2020.

