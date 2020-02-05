James Bond Villain of Rami Malek goes hunting in ‘No Time To Die’ image

The villain of Rami Malek goes hunting in a new shot from the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die.

There is still two months to go before No Time To Die arrives in the theaters, but a new photo of the villain of Rami Malek has come online and gives fans a glimpse into the sinister character in action. Rami Malek recently joked that he was unsure of the name of his villain before he decided to confirm it was Safin, which led some fans to believe that he is a new version of a classic James Bond villain, just like Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld.

Although the motivation of Rami Malek’s James Bond villain is unclear, Total Film’s intimidating new No Time To Die image lets the star shuffle across the ice while undoubtedly wearing an eerie mask. The new image of Rami Malek seems to correspond to a short shot on the TV spot of No Time To Die Super Bowl where the villain shoots at someone swimming under the ice. View the new look at Rami Malek in No Time To Die below.

Exclusive: Rami Malek’s new Bond-villain goes hunting in No Time To Die image https://t.co/aMoM9RTHNk pic.twitter.com/uh43t4mlQA

– Total Film (@totalfilm) 5 February 2020

Are you excited to see Rami Malek’s villain? What do you want to see from No Time To Die? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script co-written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller Bridge, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek , Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

No Time To Die will be in the cinema on April 8, 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about the latest James Bond movie from Daniel Craig.

Source: Total Film

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe