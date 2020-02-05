Jameela Jamil Tweets She’s Not the MC or HBO Max’s Legendary

Image: Getty

Announcement Tuesday of upcoming streaming service HBO Max’s voguing competition show Legendary immediately became his own shit show when the announced MC / judge Jameela Jamil on Twitter announced that she was in fact not the MC of the show, but just a judge.

According to the press release, Legendary wants to bring a ballroom culture (which has been flourishing in queer POC communities for decades and perhaps best known in the Paris Is Burning 1990 documentary) to a reality competition format. The series will “emphasize modern ball culture, divas fight teams called” Houses “in fashion and dance challenges, including fashion for the chance to grab the legendary trophy and win a cash prize.” Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado were announced as jury members, while ballroom staples (and own legends) Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ were tapped to provide commentary and music, respectively, according to the release.

The press release arrived in my inbox at 3.30 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday. The subject was: “HBO Max’s Ballroom Voguing Competition Series Legendary Taps Jameela Jamil for MC and Judge.” The first sentence was: “HBO Max announced today that actress, activist and host Jameela will review Jamil MC and Judend Legendary, the 9-episode without script voguing competition series from Scout Productions.” Later in the email, Jamil became the master of ceremony mentioned above her bio:

But this is not the case, Jamil would eventually announce. Out has a great description of the resulting messiness. The announcement led to some grumbling on Twitter that aloud wondered why Jamil, without clear ties to ballroom or queer culture, should MCing this show. According to Out, Jamil initially tweeted a link to the story of Deadline and wrote: “I’m * so * excited to be a small part of bringing ballroom to the mainstream where it belongs.” But then she removed that tweet and some others regarding her excitement for the series, which ultimately refuted Deadline’s report and, in the words of Out, “revised the story in real time.”

On Wednesday morning, Jamil tweeted that the press release was ‘inaccurate’ and therefore upset her. For clarity, Jezebel has contacted HBO Max and will update this message if / when we hear again:

Jamil tweeted the official HBO Max Twitter for a correction.

The tweet announcing the panel has been deleted. Jamil referred to the announcement – which came directly from HBO Max and, I want to remind you that she said she was the MC several times – as a “simple journalistic mistake”.

And then there was this:

Jamil then corrected Trace Lysette about the nature of her conversations about her potential role in the show:

Imagine trying to tell someone for whom he did an audition. This is why you should not:

Great show so far!

Update (5:32 PM): An HBO Max spokesperson has sent a message to clarify the assigned roles on Legendary:

Yesterday HBO Max was pleased to announce the involvement of Dashaun and Jameela in the LEGENDARY series. For clarity, Dashaun is the MC / Commentator of the series, and Jameela leads Leiomy alongside Leiomy, Law and Megan.

Jameela Jamil also came out as a queer in a Twitter message, in which she reveals that the show will start photographing tomorrow. She says more about her involvement in the show and ends with: ‘I really don’t want to talk about it for the press. Let’s just concentrate on the show participants until it’s out. ”The press (I) says: we are not currently accepting orders from Jameela Jamil.

