Jameela Jamil focuses on recoil about role in the Voguing Competition Show

Jameela Jamil participated in Twitter on Tuesday to address the reaction to her role in the new Legendary show by HBO Max.

Earlier that day, the streaming service announced via a press release that the 33-year-old actress is going to review and receive her new series of ballroom voguing games. It also explained Dashaun Wesley would “comment” and that DJ MikeQ would be at the turntable. Moreover, she stated that Megan Tea Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado would serve on the jury.

“In this series centered on modern ball culture, divas are fighting teams called” Houses “in fashion and dance challenges, including fashion for the chance to grab the legendary trophy and win a cash prize,” the company said . “Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance with high fashion and choreography based on poses hit by models. Legendically, it has eight voguing houses, each consisting of five artists and a leader – the parent of the house.” The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a theme ball from start to finish and gives full access to the action behind the scenes. “

Some social media users started asking questions about the role of Jamil.

“@jameelajamil please do the right thing and get out of this position,” tweeted a follower. “It’s gay people because it’s made, fought and passed on by our gay elders. This was a huge mistake on the part of the directors, but it will also be yours if you don’t jerk off.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love myself a little @jameelajamil but this is not right,” another added. “This is not just a queer role, but one for someone who is active in the ballroom scene.”

But after the news spread, The Good Place star claimed that she only served as a judge.

“Hello! @DEADLINE says I’m the MC of this show! It’s NOT me,” tweeted Jamil in response to Deadline’s coverage of the show. “I’m just one of the jury members. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. With the help of the fantastic @TheOnlyMikeQ, I am an old ballroom fan and just wanted to help create this show to celebrate this wonderful community.”

She even called HBO Max on Twitter and asked them to delete a tweet that shared the announcement.

“I’m not the MC!” she repeated. “@DashaunWesley is. Not me.”

At a given moment, Trace Lysette also responded to the news.

“Lol. I applied for this performance,” tweeted the Transparent star. “If the mother of a house for almost a decade is the kind of blowing when ppl gets connected without our culture. This is not a shadow towards Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If I ask the decision makers something ”

Jamil then responded to Lysette and claimed that they auditioned for different roles.

“The trail. I think you auditioned as one of the housemothers. I’m just one of the judges, “she answered. “No housemother. We weren’t for the same thing. @Deadline are wrong. I’m NOT the MC. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. I think you’re great in every way. And send you (love).”

“I don’t have an audition to be a housemother … I am one,” Lysette tweeted. “I remember the convo well. It was a convo regarding being a host / producer. At least, that’s what my manager worked at the time. I never heard anything back. I send you love too. But I will always speak my truth. “

I’m not the MC! remove this and credit @DashaunWesley correctly as MC at @TheOnlyMikeQ

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Indya Moore also weighed on the subject.

“The cast of Pose and I are not the GO-TO or the face of the ballroom,” tweeted the Angel star. “I know many of you mean well, but this culture is huge and Pose is about a very small part of it. There are so many trans and queer artists in the ages of the ballroom who live today who deserve to be taking advantage.”

But after talking to Jamil, Moore was “relieved to learn” that the announcement about the roles was “reported incorrectly.”

I spoke to Jameela and I am so relieved that it has been incorrectly reported that she is MCing for the program, she told me that @leiomy, @TheOnlyMikeQ, @DashaunWesley are not just consultants, but that MIKEQ x Dashaun is the production MCING. Leiomy is also a host and panel member.

– Hot (@IndyaMoore) February 5, 2020

Jamil continued the issue on Wednesday and noted that “someone at HBO or Deadline messed up and didn’t understand the difference between being host and MC.”

“Stop trying to create drama where it isn’t,” she wrote at one point. “It is a simple journalistic error.”

She also stated that “reading an inaccurate press release about our new show yesterday was troubling, and it caused a lot of incorrect news articles about it.”

“To be very clear, it’s @DashaunWesley who has been working on this show for 2 years (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary,” she explained.

Yet Jamil received support from Maldonado and Wesley.

“I love you and can’t wait to start this journey with you,” she tweeted in response to Wesley’s note.

I love you and can’t wait to start this journey with you.

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

She also expressed her excitement for the show.

“I am a judge, alongside @leiomy @theestallion and @LUXURYLAW with music from icon @TheOnlyMikeQ,” she tweeted. “I know some of us don’t come out of the ballroom, but we’re here to bring our followers, press, and new audiences to the show, to support and celebrate the ballroom community. That’s all.”

She then tweeted: “I am so excited that you meet the participants of the best houses in the ballroom world, their extraordinary stories, talent, grace, humor and beauty. It is a huge honor to be invited by @leiomy @DashaunWesley and @ TheOnlyMikeQ. “

Although an exact premiere date for Legendary has yet to be announced, HBO Max will debut in the spring of 2020.