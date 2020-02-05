Jameela Jamil comes out after a backlash about the Voguing series by HBO

Jameela Jamil has officially emerged as a queer, following a response from the LGBTQ + community about its involvement in an HBO Max competition series on voguing.

The 33-year-old Good Place alum said again on Twitter on Thursday that she “never concealed” her sexuality, but never officially came out.

“Twitter is bold. That’s why I never officially came out as a queer,” she wrote. “I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago because it is not easy to be accepted in the South Asian community, and I have always said frankly whether it has ever been honestly asked about it on Twitter “But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of high-performance bandwagon jumping, about something that caused me much confusion, anxiety, and anxiety when I was a kid.”

“I didn’t come from a family with * someone * openly,” she went on. “It is also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially if you are a brown woman in her thirties. This is definitely not how I wanted it to come true. I am jumping out of this hell app for a while because I want don’t read nasty comments that ignore this. You can keep your thoughts. “

Two days earlier, HBO Max announced in a press release that Jamil judges ‘MC and Legendary’, an ‘unwritten script series with 9 episodes’. Members of the LGBTQ + community were furious. A person called on her to resign from the position, which they said was “gay people because it was created, fought and passed on by our gay elders.”

The actress later said on Twitter that she is “just one of the judges” and that the star is Vogue and Pose star Dashaun Wesley is actually the MC, adding that the HBO Max press release was incorrect. The company did not comment.

“I know that the eccentric does not qualify me as a ballroom,” she wrote. “But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show (just like the absolutely iconic Megan Tee Stallion) and they are wonderful participants and ballroom hosts. Sometimes people with more power are needed to help a show from the ground so that we can raise marginalized stars that deserve attention and give them a chance. “

“I am not the MC. I am not the main host,” she continued. “I am just a leading judge because of my 11 years of experience in hosting, completely impartial, a newcomer to the ballroom (as many of the public will be) and therefore a window on for people who are just now discovering it and have been a long time ally of the lgbtq community. “

User @lizziegawen wrote to Jamil earlier: “The whole panel should be LGBTQ + people. Please go down. There are so few shows that give people from that community the time of day. You are not an ally. It is so disappointing “

“For the sake of clarity, we are almost all of them,” Jamil said. “I can’t speak for Megan, but she’s a complete superstar and will be great on and before the show, regardless of her sexuality.”

“Do you mean you are eccentric?” asked user @TheSlayGawd.

“I’ve never hidden it. I’ve talked about this before. X,” Jamil replied.

In 2019, the actress tweeted: “I am in the spectrum, but I tend to be more boys. I think most of us are in the spectrum, but we are conditioned to believe that we have to choose a side. People fall in love with people. It happens all the time. And it’s beautiful. “

Jamil said in her latest Twitter message that shooting on Legendary starts Friday.

“I’m really excited to see these stars shine and be celebrated,” she wrote. “I am excited to work with Leiomy, Dashaun and Mike. Like I am with my friend Law Roach and Megan.”

“It’s hard to be asked to stay patient after waiting so long for what you want. I know that,” she continued. “South Asian stories are almost never told without white stars. But I hope that a few castings that are designed to help the show don’t get off the ground will stop you from supporting Ballroom’s talent in this show. They are really great – and I am really honored to work with them. I really don’t want to talk about it for the press. Let’s just concentrate on the show participants until it is over. Dear, J “

