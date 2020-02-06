Jameela Jamil appears as a queer

This week, Good Place star and self-proclaimed “feminist in progress” Jameela Jamil got a lot of backlash because she was the guest judge for Legendary, a new fashion competition show that airs on HBO Max.

Voguing is a dance style that became more and more popular through the Harlem ballroom / drag culture between the 1960s and 1980s and has since become a crucial aspect of the culture and history of black and Latin American LGBTQs. Some social culture participants also belong to “houses” – or live in shared apartments with friends who are more like selected family members – because many of them have been estranged from their biological families. All of this is to say that Voguing, as is popular in the Madonna hit and documentaries like Paris, is much more nuanced than just a bunch of fun dance moves.

It’s great that many of Legendary’s hosts and judges, like Jamil, are colored people, but critics quickly pointed out that Jamil was probably heterosexual and therefore unable to act as a judge. She countered these arguments by turning out to be strange.

“Twitter is brutal. That’s why I never officially came out as a queer,” wrote Jamil. “I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused, of jumping performance-wise, about something that caused a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil as a child … It’s also scary as an actor, openly admit your sexuality, especially if you are already a brown woman in her thirties. “

No one, including Jamil, should ever be forced to come out – but accepting the role of a judge for Legendary without making its weirdness public seems hypocritical. Last year, Jamil refused to be a deaf person because, although she was born partially deaf, she has regained her hearing. “It would not be appropriate for me to take on this role and you should find a brilliant deaf woman to play the role,” said Jamil. “I think you have to make these decisions and not be too greedy and make room instead of taking a seat … I don’t want to be part of the obliteration.”

Ballroom is an incredibly special subculture of the LGBTQ + community, and as Jamil even admitted in her testimony, she does not automatically qualify as a queer for a judge position because she is not a member of this special community. Still, she took the job, even though she was completely new to the ballroom scene. Isn’t that obliteration?

Hustler’s star Trace Lysette, a trans woman who had previously worked as a dancer, shared her feelings about Jamil’s casting on Twitter. “Lol … I did an interview for this gig,” Lysette wrote. “As the mother of a house for almost a decade, it is kind of insane when people without a connection to our culture get the performance. [Sic] This is not a shadow over Jameela, I love everything she stands for. When I question something the decision makers. “

In defending Jamil, she has made respectful efforts to promote gender inclusiveness and equality. Her secondary Instagram account, @i_weigh, celebrates the body’s positive attitude and she has spent much of her time in public as a permanent LGBTQ ally before coming out herself. But, as many users have observed, the timing and circumstances under which it comes out unfortunately feel like queerbaiting.

Are queer people in hetero-presenting relationships like Jamil valid? Absolutely. Is it fair to stay within the queer community and wonder if someone is “gay enough” or not? Absolutely not. But that Jamil, in her tireless pursuit of divine vigilance, denounces the erasure of marginalized voices just to do just that? It is incredibly disappointing.