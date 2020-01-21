An EFCC witness, Stanley Ani, told the FCT High Court on Tuesday that 36.5 million naira had not been returned to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as income.

EFCC Charged Philomina Chieshe, Board Revenue Officer and Boss, Samuel Umoru, State Coordinator at Makurdi’s Office, on Eight Counts of Conspiracy, Breach of Confidence and misappropriation.

Umoru and Chieshe were charged with conspiring between August 2014 and July 2016 and embezzled funds belonging to JAMB, an agency of the federal government, in violation of article 97 (2) of the Criminal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, which were read out in public.

When the hearing resumed Tuesday, while testifying for the prosecution, Ani said that based on a JAMB petition, the EFCC investigated the alleged scam and discovered that between 2014 and In 2016, a total of 144,913 e-Facility cards were received by the Makurdi office. advice.

He said the office had sold a total of 124,180 at a price of N 1,000 each, adding that the amount of N 124.1 million was to be returned to the Council by the office.

“But unfortunately, we found out that the Makurdi area office had sent N88. 7 million, leaving a deficit of 35.4 million naira, “the witness said in court.

He added that the office had also received a total of 10,210 course change cards during the same period, saying that only 3,210 had been sold for 2,500 N each.

“By this, the office was supposed to hand over a total of 8,025,000 N but unfortunately it turned over 7 million N, leaving an undelivered balance of over 1 million N,” he said.

Ani said that the first accused, Umoru, had sometimes received the cards directly from JAMB headquarters and, at other times, had delegated his officials to recover them.

The batches of cards, said the witness, were given to Chieshe for sale and they were reconciled.

He informed the court that during the interrogation, the second accused told EFCC how she had picked up the cards from the first accused and sold them herself at certain times and through other agents. , and had paid money into his salary account with Zenith Bank and his other account with EcoBank.

According to him, Chieshe informed the interrogators that she had withdrawn accounts on the instructions of her boss and gave him the money and how the first accused had collected what the term IOU from the product for personal and official use “without headquarters authorization.

“The money left the accounts by massive withdrawals by checks issued in his name as well as by several withdrawals at ATMs in the report of 10,000 N, 20,000 N and sometimes 40,000 N per day on the instructions of the first defendant “, Ani told me.

He added that the second accused had told interrogators that at one point she was not comfortable with all of the transactions and had warned her boss that it was high time they stopped , but he refused to listen and the fraud continued.

Two other witnesses, Helen Akinloye and Joseph Ugbema, previously testified for the charge.

Akinloye said she sold cards to the second defendant and gave him cash, while Ugbema, who said he was in the accounts department of Makurdi’s office and helped with the selling electronic facility cards, said in court that he also gave money to the second defendant in cash.

Judge Peter Affen subsequently adjourned the case until March 17 for the continuation of the trial.