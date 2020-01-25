Jalen Hurts missed his grandfather's funeral for the Senior Bowl Training

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sport

Jalen Hurts lost his grandfather on January 13th. The funeral took place on Wednesday, but Hurts had committed to the Senior Bowl and made a difficult decision.

Tom Pelissero reported live on the Saturday of the Senior Bowl and explained that Hurts thought his grandfather had asked him to continue his engagement last week. On Wednesday, when the funeral was taking place, the quarterback was in mobile training with his colleagues.

Pelissero also noted that it was an extremely emotional week for Hurts and his family, and that’s perfectly understandable.

It is positive to note that not all emotions were difficult to manage. Hurts was honored earlier this week with a special dual-team helmet he wears during the Senior Bowl, which shows both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hurts faces a surge in his future as his ability to play high-level quarterback in the NFL lies in negative perception.